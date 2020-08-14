Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Photo Of Sridevi With Boney & Anil Kapoor Is Unmissable

Actor Satish Kaushik recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor, Sridevi, on her 57th birthday anniversary on August 13, 2020. The actor shared an unseen picture of Sridevi standing with Satish Kaushik, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapoor and Baba Azmi. In the group picture, Sridevi is seen donning a smile as they all pose for the camera.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor look unrecognisable in the picture. Sridevi is spotted wearing a beautiful pink dress while Boney Kapoor and others are seen in casual attire. Satish Kaushik shared the picture with the caption, “Madam Sridevi remembering u on your birthday. We all miss u though u r always there in our mind and heart.” Take a look at Sridevi's unseen photo.

Madam Sridevi remembering u on your birthday . We all miss u though u r always there in our mind and heart . ðŸ™ðŸ™ â¦@BoneyKapoorâ© â¦@AnilKapoorâ© â¦@shekharkapurâ© â¦@babaazmi1â© ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/WhRLeDmrTf — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) August 13, 2020

Also Read| Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Lesser known facts about the late actor

Janhvi Kapoor remembers her mother on her birth anniversary

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, several popular faces of the celebrity fraternity remembered the veteran actor. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor also remembered her mother by sharing a beautiful picture with her. The Dhadak actor who made her Bollywood debut just a month after her mother’s untimely demise shared a monochrome picture of the mother-daughter duo on Instagram.

In the picture, Janhvi can be seen hugging her mother Sridevi as the duo smiles for the camera. Showering love for her mother, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "I love you mumma".

Also Read| Sridevi's birthday: Did you know Sridevi worked with young Hrithik Roshan in this movie?

Jacqueline Fernandez pays tribute to the veteran actor

Jacqueline Fernandez also took to her Instagram story to share a still of the late actor from the film English Vinglish. Sridevi can be seen as Shashi in the picture which was her character's name in the film. The Mom actor can be spotted wearing a traditional saree and a simple plaited hairdo.

The film which was helmed by Gauri Shinde was about a housewife on her quest to empower herself and prove her worth by learning English. The actor's impeccable performance was much appreciated by the critics and the fans alike in the movie. Jacqueline captioned the picture stating, 'Remember Sridevi'. Take a look at the picture shared by the Kick actor.

Also Read| Arti Singh's pays tribute to Sridevi on her birth anniversary; says 'U are missed'

Boney Kapoor shares unseen pictures with Sridevi

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, Sridevi's husband also remembered the veteran actor. Boney Kapoor shared how he misses her every day and how every happiness of the family is incomplete without her. He also went on to mention that he desired to see her happy face seeing the good work of her daughter Janhvi Kapoor in her recent movie. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's adorable pictures were also shared by Kapoor.

Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us , but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/jkVSzfzD90 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2020

Also Read| Boney Kapoor says he missed Sridevi 'every second of 900 days since she left them'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.