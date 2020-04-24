Alia Bhatt, Radhika Apte & Other Celebs Share What They Are Reading This World Book Day

World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, was started by UNESCO to promote reading, publishing, and copyright in the year 1995, and now the day is observed in more than 100 nations. This year's World Book Day turned out to be the happiest as the lockdown is allowing them to stay and rest at home. Grabbing the opportunity Bollywood actors also picked up their favourite books from the shelf. If you also looking for a recommendation, see what Alia Bhatt, Esha Gupta and other celebs are reading.

Book recommendations by celebs

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has often proved that she is a true bookworm. Many of her social media posts has a cover picture of many books. On the occasion of World Book Day, Alia is reading Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, illustrated by Jim Kay.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor also shared a photo of the book The Secret Principles Of A Genius. In the caption, she wrote a thank you not to her Chhichhorey co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The book is written by I. C. Robledo.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is reading a book called Ayn Rand The Fountainhead. The actor shared a picture of the book. She captioned it as, 'The more that you read the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go”- Dr.seuss'.

Twinkle Khanna

It seems like Twinkle Khanna is thinking to explore the fantasy genre. She picked a book called Matilda. In the slide show, she also gave a sneak peek into the book.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is reading an autobiography book titled My Family and Other Animals by Gerald Durrell. She shared a goofy picture of herself with the book and captioned it as, '🌺 BOOKS 🌺 #worldbookday #whatwillwedowithoutyou'. The book narrates an exaggerated and sometimes fictionalised way of the years that the author lived as a child with his siblings and widowed mother.

