The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shraddha Kapoor Reacts To Alia Bhatt's Intimidating 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Look

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt's latest avatar for her upcoming film. Read more to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s views on Alia Bhatt's badass look.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Alia Bhatt has been dominating the headlines since  Sanjay Leela Bhansali released the first look of his film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt is reportedly going to play the role of the madam of a brothel in the famous red light area, Kamathipura. Alia shocked all the fans with her rule as it was difficult to imagine cute Alia in a total badass avatar. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor is going to play a prominent role in a similar upcoming film. The makers also gave a sneak peek of Sharddha Kapoor’s intimidating look in the film. Read more to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s views on Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Poster For 'Mr Lele' Loved By Shraddha Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Groove Along With Jethalal On Sets Of TMKOC; See Pics

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Has An 'oops Moment', Forgets Steps During A Dance-off With Varun Dhawan

Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt take up the roles of Alpha Women

Shraddha Kapoor can be seen in a familiar black avatar in the first look of her film, Haseena Parkar where is depicting Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. Kapoor spoke to a news publishing house about her views on Alia Bhatt’s look in the film. Shraddha Kapoor said he loved the look and revealed that she commented on her social media as soon as it was out. When the news house asked Kapoor about future opportunities to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To which she expressed that she would obviously like to work with Bhansali and asked any anyone would miss that chance. 

Also Read | Vijay Varma Lauds Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor As He Recalls 'Baaghi 3' Shoot In Serbia

Also Read | Pak's Information Ministry Praises Indian Journalist Rana Ayyub For Criticising PM Modi

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER WELCOMES DECISION
PAK PRAISES INDIAN JOURNALIST
RAHUL TARGETS NIA
PUNJAB ASSEMBLY PASSES ANTI-CAA RES
CAN DHONI PLAY WORLD T20?
LOVE AAJ KAL TRAILER REVIEW