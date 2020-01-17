Shraddha Kapoor Reacts To Alia Bhatt's Intimidating 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Look

Alia Bhatt has been dominating the headlines since Sanjay Leela Bhansali released the first look of his film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt is reportedly going to play the role of the madam of a brothel in the famous red light area, Kamathipura. Alia shocked all the fans with her rule as it was difficult to imagine cute Alia in a total badass avatar. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor is going to play a prominent role in a similar upcoming film. The makers also gave a sneak peek of Sharddha Kapoor’s intimidating look in the film. Read more to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s views on Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt take up the roles of Alpha Women

Shraddha Kapoor can be seen in a familiar black avatar in the first look of her film, Haseena Parkar where is depicting Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. Kapoor spoke to a news publishing house about her views on Alia Bhatt’s look in the film. Shraddha Kapoor said he loved the look and revealed that she commented on her social media as soon as it was out. When the news house asked Kapoor about future opportunities to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To which she expressed that she would obviously like to work with Bhansali and asked any anyone would miss that chance.

This girl is something else .. You just shine in every role that you take up @aliaa08 .. Inspiring and fabulous you are .. This looks really amazinggggg https://t.co/IgmVtaei1u — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 15, 2020

I admire people who choose to shine even after all the storms they have been through. https://t.co/b5K6wnsoyd — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 15, 2020

