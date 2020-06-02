'Bored? What's That?' Asks Milind Soman Amid Lockdown, Says 'boredom Is A Choice We Make'

Milind Soman is a powerhouse of fitness, both physical and mental, and has some very important food for thought to share through his latest Instagram update. On Tuesday, the Made In India star took a trip down memory lane to share a life lesson that he learnt when he was 16 years old. Soman wrote a long note in the caption about 'boredom' which seems apt given the monotony of being indoors while under nationwide lockdown.

He wrote, "When I was 16, I complained to my swimming coach Sandeep Divgikar that my performance was suffering because I was bored with the routines and life at the training camp. He said that if I was bored, it was my choice. This is one of the most important lessons I have learnt: I have a choice in everything. To be happy or not, to help or not, to be productive or not, are all choices that we must make. And to make the right choice for ourselves is in our hands."

Milind further added, "Boredom is the most common disease that afflicts all people. It is the root of a lot of mental, emotional and physical disorder. So I learned: to be bored or not, is a choice."

"The simple truth is that if you open your mind and take a good look inside of yourself, the world is too big, life is too intense and there are too many things to see and explore to ever be bored. #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #love"

He ended the caption by asking his fans, "bored? What's that ?? 😄 "

Actor and supermodel Milind Soman made headlines recently for his resolution to quit the video sharing application, TikTok, in a move to boycott Chinese products in the country. Drawing inspiration from education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, who encouraged the citizens to drop the use of Chinese software "within a week", Milind Soman announced that he is ‘no longer on Tiktok.’

