Saroj Khan’s Death: Choreographer Bosco Wanted To Collaborate With Her For His First Film

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. In an interview with a news media, choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis, who worked in the recent film War, talked about his relationship with Saroj Khan, who was like a mentor to him. Bosco stated that he would rather celebrate Saroj Khan, rather than mourn her demise. Bosco Leslie Martis further said that while he was devastated by Khan's death, the 71-year-old dancer was a legend and would always remain so.

Bosco talks about how his first film was supposed to be a collaboration with Saroj Khan

Also Read | Did You Know Saroj Khan Worked For A Hollywood Movie As A Choreographer?

During his interview with a news media, Bosco revealed that he was planning to make his Bollywood directorial debut and that choreographer Saroj Khan even wanted to collaborate with him. Bosco also mentioned that he and Saroj were always in touch over messages. According to Bosco Leslie Martis, Saroj Khan told him that whenever he will do a film, he has to remember her.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Starrer '7 Khoon Maaf' BTS Making Video Will Make You Re-watch The Film

Saroj Khan also told Bosco that it would be a pleasure and privilege to work with him. Bosco added that he had a brief discussion about his future work with Saroj Khan and revealed that his film was a dance horror-comedy. Bosco even wrote the script for the film himself.

Bosco added that the filming for his movie was supposed to start in March this year. However, the production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bosco added that he wished they had started working on the movie, then Saroj Khan could have been a part of it. Bosco stated that in his film, he will still have Saroj Khan's presence, and it will be a tribute to her from his side. Bosco also claimed that she was the queen of Bollywood and now it would be "adhoora" (empty) without her.

Also Read | Saroj Khan’s Family Releases An Official Statement Post The Choreographer’s Death

Bosco also mentioned that Saroj Khan was a showman in every sense of the term. She would break a song, internalise the whole meaning, and would understand all the nuisances before choreographing it. Bosco added that she would express every word, every mood beautifully, and could do it in five different ways.

Also Read | 'Miss Those Abs And The Flowing Hair': Sonali Bendre Shares Stunning Beach Pictures

Promo Image: Saroj Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.