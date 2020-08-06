What Time Does 'High Seas' Season 3 Release On Netflix? Read Details

The third season of the Netflix show High Seas or Alta Mar is going to release soon. The third season of the show will answer questions that fans have had in its previous seasons. Here are details about the release date and time of the show.

What time does 'High Seas' season 3 release on Netflix?

It was reported by Express UK that the third season of the show will be releasing on Friday, August 7. The third season of the show will arrive at 8 am BST on the day of release. The show will be made available globally on Netflix. The first two seasons of the show had 8 episodes each and the third season is also expected to release all the 8 episodes. Netflix will drop all the seasons of the show in its entirety for the fans to binge-watch.

Recap of High Seas

The fans of the show will remember that the first two seasons of the show were focused on the siblings’ eventful journey from Spain to Brazil set in the late 1940s. Both the siblings are on the journey after their father had died. But while going back to Spain, they uncover some shocking secrets. After this, both try to solve the murder that happened on the ship Bárbara de Braganza. While doing this, they use dark forces which put them at danger.

In the third season of the show, the story picks up a year and a half after sisters have completed their journey. The story will start with Carolina played by Alejandra Onieva and Eva Villanueva played by Ivana Baquero. The siblings will now take a trip from Buenos Aires to Veracruz in Mexico where they will find a new mystery to solve. This will be a bit different from the previous episodes as Carolina now owns another ship. Eva will be on a secret mission this time and team up with Brazilian spy Fabio. This season, Fabio and Eva will try to stop a scientist from taking a deadly chemical weapon to its destination.

