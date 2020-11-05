Both Milind Soman & Poonam Pandey 'stripped down', says Apurva Asrani on 'kinder' reaction

Are we ‘kinder’ to nude men than nude women, was a question raised by Apurva Asrani and many others after both Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey raised eyebrows in Goa. Milind Soman’s nude picture was 'lauded' for being bold and the actor-fitness enthusiast’s physique at 55, while a First Information Report was registered against Poonam Pandey for allegedly shooting a nude video. The editor-screenwriter questioned the different reactions to both the headline-grabbing incidents.

Apurva raises question on Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey’s controversies

Apurva Asrani posted a snap of Milind Soman running without anything on him, a photo he had posted to ‘mark his 55th birthday'. The Aligarh writer, who lives in Goa, also shared a photograh of Poonam Pandey and wrote that they had both ‘stripped down to their birthday suits’.

Apurva pointed out that Milind Soman had ‘completely’ done so, while Poonam had only ‘partly’ done so. Questioning how Milind Soman was being lauded for his ‘fit body at age 55’ but Poonam Pandey was in ‘legal trouble for obscenity’, he wrote that perhaps ‘we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women.’

Poonam Pandey booked

As per PTI, Poonam Pandey, who is known for her bold photos and videos, was booked by Goa police for shooting a ‘viral’ video on Chapoli dam in Canacona village in Goa. The complaint had been filed against her by the state Water Resources department.

"A case was registered against Pandey after she was spotted in the video which has gone viral. She has been booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video," a police officer was quoted as saying.

Congress and the Goa Forward Party had questioned the ‘misuse’ of government property for the video.

Praise for Milind Soman

Milind Soman on the other hand received comments like ‘hearthrob of the nation’, ‘hottest human’ and more. This was apart from memes being shared by netizens. His wife Ankita is also in Goa with him and had a 'safer picture' to wish him on the special occasion.

