Milind Soman Shares A Pic Of Him Running Nude On The Beach On His 55th Birthday

Actor Milind Soman has turned a year older today, November 4, 2020. To mark this special day, the actor has taken to his respective Instagram handle to share a ‘happy birthday’ post for himself. The actor went on to share a stunning picture of him and along with the pic, he also penned a simple caption. Netizens were quick enough to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind Soman shared a picture of himself taking a jog on the beach. In the picture, the actor can be seen in his birthday suit jogging near the sea. In the picture shared by the actor, one can see the clear blue sky, silver sand and clear blue water. Along with the picture, the actor penned a sweet simple note wishing himself on his 55th birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday to me! #55”. Check out the photo HERE.

As soon as Milind Soman's photo was shared on his social media handle, fans could not stop themselves from going all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by the actor went on to receive several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to comment on how stunning the picture looks, while some went on to wish the actor on his 55th birthday. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday sir”. While the other one wrote, “this picture has made my dayyy. Can’t get over it”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | Milind Soman Reveals He 'never Took A Holiday For 10 Yrs', Says 'remember To Take Breaks'

Also read | Milind Soman Wonders About Reaction Had His Bare Photo With Madhu Sapre Been Released Now

Milind, who celebrated his 55th birthday on November 4, received beautiful wishes from his wife Ankita as they graced the beach of Goa. Milind and Ankita have always been able to set major fitness goals with their social media posts, where they can be seen doing everything they can to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The photo posted by Ankita showed them lying on the beach while admiring each other. Ankita penned her wishes on Instagram and called him the man who has "my heart and soul." She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who had my heart and soul. I love you with every single molecule of my life. I celebrate you every single day”. Take a look.

Also read | Ankita Konwar Rings Milind Soman's Birthday In Goa, Says 'I Love You With Every Molecule'

Also read | US Elections 2020: Leonardo DiCaprio Urges Fans To Vote, Says 'every Vote Counts'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.