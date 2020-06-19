CAIT Writes To Maha CM, Urges To Cancel Govt Contracts With Chinese Firms Worth Rs 5000 Cr

Following the anti-China rage across the country, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the state government's recent deals with Chinese firms. The CAIT has highlighted an MoU signed between China's Hengli Engineering, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions and Great Wall Motors and Maharashtra government allegedly to the tune of Rs 5000 crores under the 'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0' and called for the cancellation of these deals. The association has lodged a 'strong appeal' with the Thackeray-led administration in wake of the recent developments at the LAC where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent standoff against the Chinese troops.

In his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, CAIT National Secretary Praveen Khandelwal said, "It is common knowledge and quite evident that the whole nation at this point of time is filled with extreme anger and intensity to give a strong befitting response to China not only militarily but also economically. There is tremendous furore across the country against Chinese aggression and their continued antagonism against India." Khandelwal also highlighted the nationwide campaign - 'Bharatiya Samaan - Hamara Abhimaan' - launched by the CAIT which has received 'tremendous support' from across all the sections of society.

Furthermore, he added, "We truly believe that the Maharashtra government led by you will follow in the footsteps of the great nationalist and India's political legend Shri Balasaheb Thackeray who always believed in Swadeshi and stood firmly against India's perpetrators."

CAIT's appeal to boycott Chinese products

Speaking to Republic TV earlier, CAIT Secretary Praveen Khandelwal asserted a call to action as India being the biggest market for China must show them their 'correct place.' "Seven crore traders of the country have decided to boycott Chinese products. Yesterday we have released a list of 500 broad categories containing around 3000 products. And if we boycott these products, we can cause a business loss to China to the extent of Rs 1 lakh crore", Khandelwal had said.

Meanwhile, the CAIT has also appealed to Bollywood and sports stars endorsing Chinese brands such as Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli & others to stop endorsing Chinese products whereas on the other hand, the CAIT has invited Amitabh Bachhan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dikshit, Mahender Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and others to join the campaign of CAIT to boycott Chinese products under its flagship national movement " Bhartiya Saaman - Hamara Abhiman".

The CAIT has set a target of reducing imports from China by a value of 13 billion dollars i.e approximately Rs. 1 Lakh crore by December 2021 with the cooperation of traders & citizens of India. Currently, the annual import from China in India stands for 70 billion dollars or 5.25 lakh crore of rupees.

