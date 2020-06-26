Raveena Tandon lists advantage of using Indian goods as she starts going off Chinese ones

Numerous celebrities of the film industry are going off Chinese goods and services amid the tensions at the border. With terms like ‘Boycott China’ and ‘Boycott Chinese goods’ gaining momentum, some of the well-known names are joining in as promotion of India alternatives to Chinese products and services has heightened. The latest celebrity to promote the idea was Raveena Tandon.

The actor tweeted that she has been trying to buy Indian products as far as possible for ‘quite some time’. The Andaz Apna Apna star claimed that the major advantage in doing so was that it was easier to get the products repaired and serviced locally.

Unlike other celebrities who announced that they were uninstalling the popular apps and joining the movement, Raveena wrote that she was ‘slowly’ going to give up the Chinese goods and services. However, she stressed on the need for better quality apps to compete so that China does not continue to hold monopoly.

Here’s the tweet

Buying mostly made in India products from quite some time, always easier to get repaired and serviced locally. Slowly gonna give up with other Chinese products and apps. But we need to get better quality apps to compete or they will always have monopoly. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 26, 2020

Though many in the comments pointed out that she was using Chinese app TikTok, and that she was tweeting from ‘Assembled in China’ iPhone, several others praised her for the idea.

Raveena also installed the Namaste App, a video call app, and tweeted about it.

#namasteapp I downloaded it . Tried .. please update yourselves . Otherwise the competition definitely has the upper hand . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 26, 2020

Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, Karanvir Bohra, Hashvardhan Rane, Amrita Rao, Kamya Punjabi and many others have lent support to the ‘Boycott China’ movement, some announcing that they were uninstalling TikTok. Meanwhile, the traders body CAIT and film association FWICE have also strongly supported the movement, even urging stars to refrain from promoting Chinese products in the wake of 20 Indian soldiers being martyred in the face-off at Galwan Valley.

