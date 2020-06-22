'K.G.F: Chapter 2' Cast: Details About Yash, Sanjay Dutt And Raveena Tandon's Roles

Superstar Yash had impressed the audience with his performance in KGF 1, and since then his fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment of the film. Yash and the whole K.G.F: Chapter 2 cast was shooting the film before the lockdown began and a lot of new things about the casting of the film came forward. Here is the K.G.F: Chapter 2 cast details that fans must know about.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 cast

Yash

Superstar Yash is one of the most loved actors from the Kannada film industry. In KGF, he is seen in the role of Rocky who is the lead character of the film. Before KGF 1, Yash was seen in several movies like Rambo - Straight Forward, Masterpiece, Googly, and Drama. He had started his career as a TV actor and rose to fame by working in several Kannada films. Take a look at one of his posts.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the role of Adheera in this film. Hew will be the big bad villain of the film. Sanjay Dutt has been seen as the villain in several films over the years and all his villainous role have been loved by fans. For example, his role of Kancha Cheena from the film Agneepath was loved by fans. Take a look at the concept art of Sanjay Dutt from the film here.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon will be seen filling in the shoes of Ramika Sen in K.G.F. Chapter 2. This is a new character that has been introduced into the dual film series. It is reported that her role in the film is of a police officer. Here is a glimpse of her from the film.

Srinidhi Shetty

Srinidhi Shetty is seen in the role of Reena who is the love interest of the Rocky in the film. She will be seen in a more prominent role in the second part of the film. Srinidhi Shetty has represented India at Miss Supranational 2016 and won the competition. She made her debut in K.G.F 1 and was loved by fans. Other the K.G.F. Chapter 2, Srinidhi will be seen in Cobra. Take a look at a glimpse of her from K.G.F 1.

Anant Nag

Anant Nag is seen in the role of Anand Ingalagi who is a journalist who has written the book on which the film is based. He is one of the most loved actors in the Kannada film industry and has worked in several films for over five decades. He made his debut in Ankur: The Seedling in the year 1974.

