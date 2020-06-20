Watch Raveena Tandon’s ‘giggly’ Throwback For Winning A Special Award For Her Film 'Aks'

Raveena Tandon was the ‘ravishing’ personality back in the 2000s for her bold looks and successful hits, as per reports. The actress has won many awards, out of which one was for her performance in Aks. The actress shared a past video of her receiving an award, which was loved by her fans. The video also saw Smitha Thakre, Firoz Khan and Archana Puran Singh in the frame during the award show.

Raveena Tandon celebrating a special moment from the early 2000s

In the video, Archana Puran Singh is seen hosting the early 2000’s award show. She welcomes Smitha Thakre and Firoz Khan to present the award for special performance category. Smitha Thakre announces the result and says, ‘Ravishing Raveena Tandon for the Special Performace, for her bold and daring role in the film Aks.” What follows is a smiling shot of Raveen Tandon sitting alongside many celebrities. The actress was giggling and celebrating her moment in the video. After hugging and receiving applause from her fellow actor, Raveena makes her way to the stage. She then receives the awards from Smitha Thakre and Firoz Khan. The three pose together for the camera in the video.

Raveena Tandon shared her memory and celebrated her moment on stage

Raveena Tandon shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, “Memories, young and giggly.” Raveena Tandon’s followers were quick to appreciate the actress, as they poured in messages with love for the actor. They were all berserk for Raveena’s past video. One fan commented on her 'stunning looks' wearing a red outfit for the evening.

Check out some fan reactions for Raveena Tandon's throwback post

Raveena's remarkable performance in Aks

Raveena Tandon had won the award for her film Aks, which was a suspense thriller. The film released back in 2001. Raveena Tandon’s bold yet remarkable performance was appreciated by fans. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The film was directed by Rakeyesh Omprakash Mehra and deemed a hit by fans back when it released.

