Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Marriage Story: A Summary Of The Celebrity Marriage

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt both have had a public relationship, marriage and a fallout. Adorably called as 'Brangelina', the couple has always been surrounded by controversies. The ex-couple had faced a lot of backlash when the rumours of the two dating initially came out as a couple due to various reasons, the two also ended the relationship in a public note. Here is a look back at the 12-year-old relationship Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shared together.

Early Days

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly fell in love with each other during the production of the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004. Though the two denied being together as Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston back then. The controversies only spread ahead when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt announced their divorce after five years of marriage in 2005. Jennifer had filed the divorce reportedly due to the two shared irreconcilable differences.

Marriage

Both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did not make their marriage official before 2012 when Angelina was seen flaunting a reported $1 million engagement ring. It was then confirmed by Angelina that the ring was indeed a promise for marriage in the future. The two tied the knot officially in 2014. The two got married along with their six children in Chateau Miraval in France. The two then worked together on-screen in a film titled By The Sea.

Fallout

After spending 12 years together, the two filed for divorce in 2016. It was revealed that an incident involving Brad Pitt and son Maddox Jolie-Pitt in a private plane is what prompted Jolie to file a divorce. It was made clear by Angelina that she does not wish to open up about the incident. It was also rumoured that Brad Pitt's struggle with drug addiction was also a contribution to the divorce.

