Angelina Jolie’s Feud With Brad Pitt Prevents Daughter From Spending Time With Father?

It has been three years since Hollywood’s favourite couple parted their ways after a tough divorce. Angie was reportedly not happy with her marriage, and even before their split in the year 2016, she was suffering from depression. Recently, the two made the headlines again after their apparent cold war affected their daughter. Reportedly, Jolie is stopping her 13-year-old daughter Shiloh from spending time with her father on the occasion of Christmas. Read more to know about the whole story.

Angie stops daughter from meeting Brad

Reports are that the two had agreed that Pitt will get to spend time with Shiloh during the holidays. Brad Pitt said that even Angelina had agreed it was his turn this time. But once again she has pulled the rug from under him, saying that it would be unsettling for the rest of the family. It has been said that Pitt and his daughter speak every day over FaceTime, and were counting down the days until Christmas. The two were looking forward to spending time together during the holidays.

According to the reports, Brad Pitt was planning to introduce his daughters to her closest friends, including his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Shawkat. Shiloh is apparently heartbroken that she will not be able to spend time with her father. It has been said that Brad is very close with his daughter Shiloh, and is also on good terms with her siblings Pax, Zahara, and others.

Angelina Jolie’s films

Angelina Jolie shared the big screen with Elle Fanning and Harris Dickinson in her 2019 fantasy adventure flick Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. It is a sequel to the 2014 flick Maleficent. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the movie revolves around Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora, and how things get complicated when new dark forces come to play.

Angie will also be seen in Marvel’s Eternals. It is an upcoming action-drama set to release in the year 2020. It is expected to release in the month of November. The film is about the immortal race of humans called Eternals. It will also feature Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington in the lead roles. Fans of the MCU are thrilled about the news and are eager to see their favourite actors in the theatres.

