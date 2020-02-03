BAFTAs 2020: Renee Zellweger Breaks Down During The Show TWICE, Here's Why

Renée Zellweger is a popular American actor and producer. She has innumerable awards and accolades, including an Academy Award, to her credits. Recently, Zellweger receiver the Best Actress award for her role as Judy Garland in the 2019 biographical film at BAFTAs. However, the actor was seen crying on various occasions during the evening of the event.

Renée Zellweger broke down at the event

According to a report by a leading publication, Renée Zellweger was in tears when Jessie Buckley performed during the event. Her Judy co-star sung Glasgow (No Place Like Home). Zellweger could not stop herself from expressing her emotions and broke down.



While talking about Jessie Buckley, she revealed to Edith Bowman that she was blubbering and called her on-screen assistant ‘a knock out’. Additionally, Renee Zellweger said that she knew Buckley was nervous as if someone was going to sing in a room, that was the room, i.e. The Albert Hall. The Here And Now actor described how proud was she of Jessie Buckley that night. She added that if she spoke any further, she would start to cry.

Renée Zellweger received Best Actress award for Judy

Talking about Renée Zellweger’s award, the latter replied that she was welled at that part as well. She had watched various shows and had been there many times with memories. Netizens also took to Twitter and shared their views about that moment. She was also appreciated for her incredible speech while receiving the award.

The views also talked about Renée Zellweger’s similar experience for the winners of a documentary. The Whole Truth actor cried when For Sama won. This Waad Al-Kateab-directorial was set in the backdrop of the Syrian Civil War.

Other films that won awards

BAFTA Film Awards was a star-studded event. Sam Mendes’ 1917 dominated at the award function, as it received a total of seven awards. Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker won three awards. On the other hand, Renée Zellweger received the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Judy Garland.

