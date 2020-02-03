Baftas 2020: Hugh Grant Gives A Major Bridget Jones Throwback With THIS Joke

Hugh Grant is well known for his filmography through the years, starring in films like Love Actually, Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and others. The actor is known for his various romantic comedies and is a fan favourite in the genre. Recently at the BAFTAs, Hugh quoted a famous quote from the Bridget Jones franchise which gave audiences a major throwback.

BAFTAs 2020: Hugh Grant and the Bridget Jones throwback

Hugh is known for playing the iconic character of Daniel Cleaver who starred opposite Renée's Bridget. Hugh was onstage announcing the best film nomination; however, just before he could begin he made the joke. He joked about Renée Zellweger's "silly little dress" which was a popular quote from the series. Renée, on accepting the award, started off by complimenting him and told him "well done".

Hugh later added that he thought that was a "very very silly little dress". The audience roared in laughter as the two shared their friendly banter. Hugh also went on to joke with Colin Firth who played his love rival Mark Darcy in the 2001 film. Hugh went on to announce the nominees and commented that he himself voted which he normally does not do unless it is to prevent Colin Forth from winning. This joke too was taken in a jovial sense and cracked up the audience quite a bit.

This year’s BAFTAs saw quite some prominent wins in terms of filmography and art. The big winner at the award function was 1917, the World War 1 epic film directed by Sam Mendes. The film managed to bag the best film and the best British film awards, while also being nominated for best director and several other technical awards. Apart from those, the big winners in acting were Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Renée Zelleweger for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Brad Pitt for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and Laura Dern for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

