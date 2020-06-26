Brad Pitt's Role Was Not In Original Script Of Guy Ritchie's 'Snatch': Read More Trivia

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Snatch is a crime comedy film released in 2000. It features an ensemble cast of Jason Statham, Stephen Graham, Brad Pitt, Alan Ford, Robbie Gee, Lennie James, Ade, Dennis Farina, and others. Corrupted boxing promoters, violent bookmakers, a Russian gangster, incompetent amateur robbers, and supposedly Jewish jewellers fight to track down a priceless stolen diamond. Read to know a few trivia about the movie.

Snatch trivia

Brad Pitt went to Guy Ritchie for a role as he was eager to work with the filmmaker. Ritchie cast him as Mickey, the Gypsy because Pitt could not master a London accent. The actor was concerned about playing a boxer because it resembled his previous character from Fight Club (1999). However, he did it as he wanted to work with the director.

When Sol and Vinny are sitting outside Brick-Top's Bookies, about to hand over the diamond, the man that approaches the car is not actual Bullet-Tooth Tony, it was a look-alike. Vinnie Jones didn't appear for shooting that day because he was in jail for fighting the night before.

The extras had to travel around to create an impression of a crowded housed during the boxing match sequences as the producers could not afford enough extras.

Lennie James actually hit himself in his private parts with the shotgun when he blasts a hole in the wall at the bookies but kept on filming the scene. That footage made in the film.

Brad Pitt made a remark of rarely washing during the production as the character was scummy.

Nearly every death in the movie takes place off-screen.

Guy Ritchie introduced a fines system on set to keep things in order. There were fines for late arrival, mobile phones ringing, naps during the shooting, complaining, and more. Reportedly, a staff member was charged was letting the craft service table run out of coffee cups.

The body count in Snatch is 26.

The film's title can only be seen once throughout the entire movie. It is when Vinny (Robbie Gee) tells the dog, "Don't Snatch!" as it takes the squeaky toy. It is told because the dog eats the diamond.

Brad Pitt called up Guy Ritchie to see if the filmmaker had any part for him in his new film, Ritchie said "yes", but after the phone conversation ended, Ritchie realized that he offered Pitt a part in Snatch that did not exist. He rewrote the movie with a part for Pitt: Mickey O'Neil.

