Brad Pitt, Di' Caprio & Other Actors' Character Guide From 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starred actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the lead roles. Set in the year 1969, the film follows the life of an actor and his body double, as they try to adapt to the changing film industry. The film was critically acclaimed and also won several awards. Moreover, the actors were highly praised for their roles in the film. Here is a character guide for you to go through if you haven’t watched the film yet.

A character guide of the film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton

Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of Rick Dalton in the film OUATIH. He played the role of Rick Dalton, a Hollywood actor who finds it difficult to adapt to the changing film industry. His character resembled an old actor Ty Hardin and it is said that the character Leonardo DiCaprio played was also a lot similar to Hardin.

Also Read: Brad Pitt's Most Memorable Quotes From David Fincher's 'Fight Club'

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth

Brad Pitt played the role of Cliff Booth in the film. Cliff Booth was seen as Rick Dalton’s stunt double in the film and his role is said to be somewhat similar to Hal Needham who was the best buddy and stunt double of actor Burt Reynolds.

Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate

Sharon Tate’s role was played by actor Margot Robbie. Her character length in the film was quite minimal but the actor was praised for her role. She was seen as Rick Dalton’s neighbour in the film.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

Mike Moh as Bruce Lee

In one scene, Brad Pitt fights with actor Mike Moh, who played the character of Bruce Lee in the film. Back then, Bruce Lee was one of the most popular action stars of Hollywood. He became an iconic star in the year 1970 before he died at the age of 32, in 1973.

Al Pacino as Marvin Schwarz

Al Pacino played the character of a Hollywood agent in the film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. His role as Marvin Schwarz was most appreciated in the film. He was the one who offers Rick Dalton movies in Italy.

Also Read: Brad Pitt's Movies That Have Been Adapted From Bestseller Novels: Here Are Some Of Many

Julia Butters as Trudi Fraser

Julia Butters played a child actor in the film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Her character was highly praised in the film. Although her role in the film was minimal, it left a huge impact on the audience.

Also Read: Brad Pitt's History-based And Period Projects That Any History Buff Would Love To Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.