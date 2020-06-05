Brad Pitt's Movies That Have Been Adapted From Bestseller Novels: Here Are Some Of Many

Brad Pitt is among Hollywood's most famous actors, popular for many hit films including Fight Club, the Oceans series, Troy, Mr & Mrs Smith, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and many more. He is also known for his romantic films, action movies as well as his publicized personal life. However, he has been associated with some amazing screenplays where some of his best movies were inspired by bestsellers novels. It would be a surprising fact to know that more than 14 of Brad Pitt's films are based on books.

Brad Pitt Movies based on novels: 12 Years a Slave

Brad Pitt worked in a memoir by Solomon Northup titled 12 Years a Slave. Brad Pitt played the role of Samuel Bass in the film. The film was released in 2013 and was directed by Steve McQueen. The movie stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong'o, Brad Pitt, and Michael Fassbender. The plot revolves around the life of a free African-American man named Solomon Northup, who is sold into slavery for 12 years before he could be freed.

Moneyball

The movie Moneyball is based on a book by Michael Lewis called Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game. The film is actually a true story of a general manager of the Oakland As, who uses his statistical analysis talent to form a strong team of baseball in an attempt to win.

The Big Short

The Big Short is an adaptation of the Michael Lewis book titled The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine. Brad Pitt's film also stars acclaimed actors like Christian Bale, Steve Carell, and Ryan Gosling. The plot of the movie is based on the life of Ben Hockett who someone uncovers the flaws of the housing markets and makes millions with his partners that too in the time when the US housing market had collapsed.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a Brad Pitt movie where he plays the titular character of Benjamin Button. The movie is loosely based on the story by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Brad Pitt plays the role of a man who ages in reverse. The movie stars some established actors including Cate Blanchett, Taraji P. Henson, Julia Ormond, Jason Flemyng, Elias Koteas, and Tilda Swinton.

