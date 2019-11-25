Brahmastra: How Does The Film Have A Connection With Marvel's Avengers?

Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has an Avengers connect in in its storyline suggests a media portal’s report. The film that is slated to release in summer of 2020, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Saurav Gurjar alongside Ranbir and Alia. Read on to know more about this superhero connection between Brahmastra and Avengers.

Brahmastra’s superhero connection with Avengers

Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra has been one of the highly anticipated films right from the time of inception. Brahmastra according to latest reports has a mythological angle to each of its characters. According to the reports, Ranbir is playing the role of Shiva and has the power to emit fire from his hands. Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Ranbir’s guru, Alia will play the role of Shiva’s love interest and Nagarjuna will essay the role of an archaeologist.

According to a media portal’s report, Brahmastra finds its connection to Avengers when Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva is in search of an ancient weapon of God known as Brahmastra. Shiva wants to secure Brahmastra before the evil entities can get a hold of it and become the most powerful human beings in the world. Russo Brothers’ Avengers franchise was also based on a similar premise. The Avengers wanted to secure the infinity stones and here Shiva is looking for the Brahmastra states the report.

According to the same report, Nagarjuna as an archaeologist also plays a pivotal role in finding the weapon with Shiva and also working on the restoration of a temple in Varanasi. Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar are set to play negative roles in the Brahmastra. This duo will be also in search of the Brahmastra in the film. Apart from the lead star cast, Shah Rukh Khan also shot for his cameo in the film. Reportedly, Shah Rukh’s role in the film is also driving the story in the first film of this trilogy.

