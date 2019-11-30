IFFI: Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Usha Jadhav On Win, Calls It 'honour' To Have Worked With Her

In a career of over 10 years, Usha Jadhav has won several honours. The actor won the National Award for the Marathi movie Dhag in 2012 and she added another feather to her cap by being felicitated with the Best Actor (Female) Award at the recently-concluded International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The 32-year-old might also consider another part of her career as significant; sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Bhootnath Returns. While she might be proud about it, it was the other way around when Big B expressed his pride to have shared the frame with Usha Jadhav. This was after her latest honour at the IFFI. The veteran actor congratulated his former co-star for her award, and exulted over the ‘proud moment’ for her parents.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share pictures of Usha Jadhav being felicitated at the milestone event, 50th edition of IFFI, and also of her posing with the memento alongside her parents. Big B wrote, “T 3566 - CONGRATULATIOINS .. !! , Usha Jadhav for winning Best Actor Award at the IFFI , just concluded in GOA .. @ushajadhav Proud of you .. and an honour to have worked with you in Bhootnath Returns ! .. a proud moment for her parents .. parents be the blessings eternal .. “

Usha Jadhav had won the Silver Peacock Award for the Best Actor (Female) for her role in the Marathi movie Mai Ghat: Crime No. 103/2005. Amitabh Bachchan, too, had made an appearance at IFFI. He had felicitated Rajinikanth as he won the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award.

Bhootnath Returns

In Bhootnath Returns, Usha Jadhav had played the role of the protagonist Akhrot aka Parth Bhalerao’s mother. Amitabh Bachchan had essayed the character of a friendly ghost. Bhootnath Returns, that released in 2014, was directed by Dangal and Chhichore fame Nitesh Tiwari. The movie performed decently at the box office and had revolved around the theme of corruption. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Usha Jadhav, the cast also featured Boman Irani and Sanjay Mishra. the movie also had cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

