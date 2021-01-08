Vivek Oberoi Calls Stardom A Blessing, Says 'must Have A Greater Purpose In Life'

Actor Vivek Oberoi who is busy shooting for his upcoming production Rosie threw light on his celebrity status and spoke about the perks of being one. During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor talks about utilizing his celebrity status for doing humanitarian work which he feels is nobler than earning money. The Saathiya actor was one of the stars who came forward during the Covid-19 pandemic to help people who were affected the most by the crisis.

Vivek Oberoi feels his stardom is for a cause

The actor spoke about the uncertain times and how he helped the people in need. Sharing his views on the same he revealed that amid the rise in cases his company served around 7,500 daily wage worker families’ goods and essentials. Apart from this Vivek mentioned that the best part about serving the people was when he realized that there were certain people who were hesitant enough to take the essentials and insisted on helping the other people who were in urgent need of food and goods.

Other than his work amid the ongoing pandemic, the 44-year-old actor is also helping tribal children get an education. Thanking his stars and stardom, the actor said that he always felt that the stardom he has been blessed with should have a great and big purpose in life. E feels that it should not be about personal vanity. According to him, helping the people in need and serving society, wiping the tears of the people is the way a celebrity truly celebrate life. Vivek further adds that he does not consider helping as a charity instead it's clarity for him.

Vivek Oberoi also reflected his thoughts on the incorrect information out there about the vaccine against the virus and the disease. Elucidating, he shared that he is hoping that the vaccinations are both efficient and safe as there is so much confusion. At last, he concluded and urged people to not let themselves carried away by the kind of information they hear or read on social media these days.

(Image credit: Vivek Oberoi/ Instagram)

