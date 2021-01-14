AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s And 4th Test Match Preview

Australia will square off with India in the fourth and final Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Friday, January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The India vs Australia live streaming will commence at 5:30 AM (IST). The AUS vs IND live action in India will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Here is a look at our AUS vs IND match prediction, AUS vs IND squads and AUS vs IND Dream11 team.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS: Australia unveil Brisbane pitch, Indian fans back pacers to trump Steve Smith

AUS vs IND 4th Test match preview

India's resolute display in the third Test at the SCG ensured that the visitors kept the series level at 1-1. With the Indian team grappling with several injuries, they now have a mammoth task in front of them to defeat Australia at the Gabba, a venue where they haven't lost since 1988. India will need to pull off something spectacular to secure a win in Brisbane. It is unsure whether India would play R Ashwin, which makes Washington Sundar a favourite to replace him as a like-to-like match. With Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari ruled out, India might be tempted to play Kuldeep Yadav and create yet another debutant on the tour between Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan.

On the other hand, after losing the second Test in Melbourne, Australia made a strong comeback in the third Test to put India under serious pressure. The hosts will look to capitalize on their stunning record at the Gabba and beat India to lay their hands on the Border-Gavaskar trophy. With Will Pucovski out, Australia declared that Marcus Harris will return to open with David Warner, as the rest of the team remains unchanged.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS: Australians whine about India's THIS 'tactic' at SCG involving Rishabh Pant

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: AUS vs IND playing 11

Australia (Confirmed): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

India (Tentative): Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS 4th Test: Names of injured Indian players and likely playing 11 for Brisbane

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AUS vs IND playing 11

Steve Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Shubman Gill

Chetweshwar Pujara

AUS vs IND match prediction: AUS vs IND Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith (Captain), Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Cameron Green

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

AUS vs IND live: AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction

According to our AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, Australia are favourites to win this game.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS: Brad Hogg rubbishes Tim Paine's claim of Steve Smith 'shadow batting' at SCG

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.