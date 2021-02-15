'Bride-to-be' Dia Mirza Gives Peek Into 'bridal Shower' Ahead Of Wedding With Vaibhav

On February 15, 2021, actor Dia Mirza took to her official Instagram handle and gave a sneak-peek into festivities ahead of her wedding. The actor shared two pictures on her Insta Story- one of her mehendi and the other one from her bridal shower. The actor is all set to tie the knot with renowned businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. However, she hasn’t officially spoken about her relationship. Take a look at Dia Mirza's wedding pics.

Dia Mirza's bridal pics take over the internet

Admiring her mehendi, the actor shared a picture on her IG Story and summed up her wedding feels in a one-word caption, “Pyaar”. The second picture comes as a repost from her friend, Freishia B, who gave a sneak peek into her pre-wedding photoshoot. In the picture, Dia can be seen wearing an all-white outfit with a Bride-to-be sash. Freishia captioned the picture as “Here comes the ravishing bride @diamirzaofficial”. Reposting the picture, Dia added ‘Yes’ gif to it.

On the same day, Malaika Arora too shared a picture featuring Dia Mirza on her IG Story. In the picture, Dia can be seen cheerfully reading a card, donning her pre-wedding outfit. Malaika captioned the picture as “Here comes the beautiful bride @diamirzaofficial”.

The wedding is supposed to be an intimate ceremony with the presence of her close friends and family members. Celebrity manager Pooja Dadlani, who is related to Vaibhav Rekhi, took to her Insta on February 14, 2021, and shared a pair of pictures from the couple’s pre-wedding bash. In the first picture, the couple can be seen flaunting their bright smiles while posing for the camera. The second picture shows them posing with their friends. In the caption, Pooja wrote, “Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial… we all love you” with several red hearts.

Dia Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha for over eleven years. In the year 2019, the duo mutually decided to part ways. The duo continues to be friends even after their separation. Moreover, Vaibhav is a Mumbai-based businessman, who was previously married to a yoga and lifestyle coach, Sunaina Rekhi. The latter is a partner at Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance.

Image Source: Dia Mirza's Instagram

