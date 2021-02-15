Dia Mirza Shares Photos From Festivities Ahead Of Wedding With Vaibhav Rekhi, See Pictures

Actress Dia Mirza who is set to tie knots with her businessman boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of her beautiful mehndi. Several pictures from the celebrations have started surfacing on the social media forums. The actress shared her hand after applying mehndi and wrote 'Pyaar' indicating it's for her love Vaibhav. According to various news reports, the two are set to exchange vows on February 15 in an intimate ceremony.

Dia Mirza's mehndi pictures

Apart from sharing a picture from her Mehendi, the actress also posted a picture from her bachelor’s party. Clad in a white dress with a veil on her head along with a tiara, the actress is looking gorgeous on the special occasion. Apart from this, not to miss the "Bride to Be" sash that is adding extra charm to her dressing and happiness. The picture was captioned as "Here come’s the ravishing bride Dia Mirza".

Earlier the actress was given a warm welcome from Vaibhav’s friends where she looked stunning in a short white dress. Pictures from the celebrations have gone viral after one of Vaibhav’s friends Pooja Dadlani shared the photos on Instagram. Giving a warm welcome to the actress, Pooja wrote, “Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you.” Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Dia where she was spotted post the party and simply smiled as the paparazzi congratulated her. She also posed for the paparazzi in the video. Viral Bhayani captioned the video and wrote, “HD: #diamirza pre-wedding bash #diakishaadi.”



Dia Mirza was earlier married to businessman Sahil Sangha and got separated mutually in 2019. According to a report by The Quint, Dia Mirza's husband to be is a businessman based in Bandra, Mumbai. He is associated with the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. He has completed his Bachelor's degree from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania. He pursued an MBA from the Indian School of Business, located in Hyderabad. In 2020, rumours were abuzz that Dia and Vaibhav are dating.

