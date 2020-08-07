Dia Mirza Posts Picture In A Saree On 'National Handloom Day', Fans Call Her 'gorgeous'

National Handloom Day is observed on August 7, every year. This day is observed to honour the handloom community and acknowledge their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country. Several Bollywood actors posted beautiful pictures in beautiful sarees on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

Actor Dia Mirza also posted a picture in a gorgeous pink saree. As soon as the actor posted her picture, fans showered her with love in the comment section, take a look.

Dia Mirza wins netizens hearts on National Handloom Day

Dia Mirza posted a picture in a classy pink saree and paired it with a bright bubblegum pink blouse. The only accessory Dia Mirza opted for, was a pair of long earrings. The actor tied her hair into a sleek low pony and completed her outfit with a simple makeup look.

Along with the picture, the actor put a caption which said, “Our weavers need all our support and love! This #NationalHandloomDay let’s celebrate the rich legacy of our Indian weaves and textiles. I am proud of our rich heritage of India and of our weavers who have kept our traditions alive. There is nothing like a handloom saree “ (sic)

Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram

As soon as Dia Mirza posted a picture on her account, fans went gaga and poured compliments in the comment section. Some commented 'Beautiful' on Dia Mirza's picture, while some commented 'Gorgeous'. Some of her fans also commented with love and heart emojis on her picture.

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the film Thappad, along with actor Taapsee Pannu. She played the key role of a widow, Shivani Fonseca in the film. The film followed the story of a woman who heads for a divorce after her husband slaps her during a party at their house. The actor will also be seen playing the role of Priya Verma in an upcoming film titled Wild Dog.

