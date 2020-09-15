Dia Mirza Backs Jaya Bachchan On B'wood Drug Issue: 'Grateful She Spoke For The Industry'

Siding with Jaya Bachchan's remarks in the Parliament on Tuesday, Dia Mirza remarked that Bollywood is always committed to contributing towards 'social upliftment and social good'. The Bollywood actor added that the industry has always helped governments and the criticism of Bollywood regarding the drug menace is 'unjust and condemnable'. Jaya Bachchan had launched a strong offensive against those condemning Bollywood regarding an alleged drug nexus and stated that the entire industry should not be 'tarnished' because of a few spoilt fruits.

Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contribute towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 15, 2020

Jaya Bachchan in Parliament

Calling people's comments 'shameful,' Jaya Bachchan had opined that just because of a few problematic people, the name of the entire industry should not be tarnished. She also called out people who have made their names through the industry but call it 'a gutter' saying, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter."

"I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," said Jaya Bachchan.

This comes after BJP MP Ravi Kishan had a day earlier raised the drug links and nexus that has come to light alongside the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which the NCB is probing with some alacrity.

"I want to bring an important issue to the notice of all the MPs. The problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise in our country and a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth. Our neighbouring countries are contributing as the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year via Punjab and Nepal," Ravi Kishan said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

'Show compassion for us also'

Responding to Jaya Bachchan's remarks in the Parliament, Kangana took to Twitter and asked if the veteran would say the same thing if some of the atrocities, abuse and other horrific acts and incidents were to have happened to her children. "Show compassion for us also" she further said, naming names and being explicit in her choice of words.

