'Bridesmaids With The Queen': Parineeti Chopra Shares Throwback Pic Of Priyanka's Wedding

One of Bollywood's most adorable couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary with their beautiful posts on social media. Amid all the celebratory posts, Priyanka’s sister Parineeti Chopra took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of wedding festivities where she was looking alluring in traditional outfits.

Parineeti Chopra's throwback picture from Priyanka's wedding

In the picture, Priyanka is grabbing eyeballs with her red ensemble while Parineeti glistens in all-white attire as they strike a pose with utmost glam and elegance. Sharing the picture, Parineeti wrote, "Bridesmaids with the queen" Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand wedding held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jaipur.

Earlier to celebrate two years of togetherness, the couple had shared lovable posts on Instagram while expressing their love for each other. Priyanka took to Twitter and shared a beautiful picture of the couple where the two can be seen holding hands and walking on the streets. Apart from the picture, what caught the attention of the fans was the love that the actress confessed for her singer husband. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy 2nd anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you.” (sic)

Apart from Priyanka, the Sucker singer shared a couple of pictures from their wedding while they were taking vows. In the caption, he said, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you.” (sic) The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2018. Their wedding festivities took place in two parts. Once following the Hindu rituals and one following the Christian ones. For the Christian wedding, the couple had worn Ralph Lauren outfits. While for the Hindu wedding, they wore a wedding ensemble from the house of Sabyasachi. They also had hosted two receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai.

(Image credit: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram)

