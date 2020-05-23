Happy Eid Al-Fitr 2020: Special Recipes By Popular Chefs Ranveer Brar And Sanjeev Kapoor

Muslims from around the globe is gearing up to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and preparations are on in full swing. This beautiful day marks the end of the Ramadan. On the special occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims offer prayers to the almighty and gather for a lavish feast later. The day is also known as 'Meethi Eid', and on this day, millions of Muslim families invite people to their houses to indulge in delicious food and drinks. Take a look at some of the Eid al-Fitr recipes that you can make by well-known chefs.

Sheer Khurma by chef Ranveer Brar

Ingredients: ½ cup water, one tin of condensed milk, 1-litre full-fat milk, 7-8 dates (seedless and chopped), 3-4 crushed green cardamoms, ½ cup sugar, ¼ cup ghee, 2 tbsp chironji, ¼ cup golden raisins, 7-8 sliced pistachios, 8-10 sliced almonds, 8-10 chopped cashews, 1 cup whole wheat vermicelli (seviyan) crushed, ¼ cup desiccated coconut, chopped nuts and saffron for garnish.

Method: ● Add water in a pressure cooker and add a tin of condensed milk in it. ● Cover it and cook for two whistles on low-medium flame. ● Meanwhile, heat milk in a deep-bottomed heavy kadhai and add dates. Cook till it begins to change its colour and reduces. ● Later, add in crushed cardamom pods and allow to cook for 3-4 minutes. Then add in sugar and stir until the sugar begins to melt in. ● Add the boiled condensed milk, mix well and cook till it starts to become thick. ● Heat 2 tbsp ghee in a non-stick pan, and later add in chironji and roast till fragrant. ● Later, add in raisins, pistachios, almonds and cashews and roast till they begin to turn slightly brown. ● Then, add in the seviyan and start to roast till they turn brown. ● Add in desiccated coconut and roast till fragrant. ● Add in the seviyan and dry fruit mixture to the milk, mix well and cook till it becomes thick. ● In the end, garnish with dry fruits and saffron, serve hot.

Haleem by Sanjeev Kapoor

Ingredients: 500 grams boneless mutton, ½ cup yoghurt, one tablespoon ginger-garlic paste, salt to taste, one tablespoon chopped fresh mint leaves, four tablespoons ghee, ½ cup broken wheat (Dalia) ( soaked for 2-3 hours), one tablespoon saturated Bengal gram (chana dal), one tablespoon soaked black gram (urad dal), one tablespoon soaked green gram (moong dal), one teaspoon caraway seeds (shahi jeera), 12-14 black peppercorns, two teaspoons garam masala powder, one teaspoon green chilli paste, ¼ cup fried onions + for garnishing, 2½ cups mutton stock, ¼ cup milk, Chilli oil for drizzling, Fresh mint sprig for garnishing, Lemon wedges for serving.

Method: ● Put mutton cubes in a bowl and add yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, salt to taste and few mint leaves. Mix them well and keep aside to marinate for almost one hour. ● Meanwhile, heat two tb ghee in a cooker. ● Then, add broken wheat, Bengal gram, black gram and green gram in it, mix well and cook for 2 minutes. ● Add marinated mutton cubes and mix well. ● Add caraway seeds, peppercorns, one teaspoon garam masala powder, green chilli paste, salt and fried onions and mix well. ● Add mutton stock, mix it, cover and pressure cook till the pressure is released. ● Remove cooked mutton pieces and set aside. Later, blend the remaining mixture till it smoothens and place the cooker on heat. ● Add mutton cubes and mix well. ● Add remaining ghee and mix. ● Add milk, stir to combine and cook for 5-10 minutes. ● Add remaining garam masala powder to it and mix it well. ● In the end, add chilli oil, garnish with fried onions and a mint sprig and serve hot with lemon wedges.

