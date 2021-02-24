'Bringing world together': Priyanka joins Global Citizen's 'Recovery Plan for the World'

After 2020 witnessed the havoc by the deadly coronavirus pandemic that struck the world, Global Citizen is rounding up some of the world’s biggest entertainers to support COVID-19 relief. The organisation has prepared a long list of stars that have roped in as a part of its new campaign ‘Recovery Plan for the World’. Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is also among the array of stars shortlisted to help in bringing about possible changes.

Priyanka Chopra joins Global Citizen initiative

The comprehensive initiative will focus on five different things including ending COVID, ending hunger, resuming learning, protecting the planet, and advancing equity. Priyanka took to Twitter and shared a post while expressing her pride in being part of the initiative that will help in bringing back life on track after the deadly virus attack. In the post, she wrote, “I’m honoured to join @GlblCtzn again in bringing the world together and uniting Global Citizens, leaders, artists, philanthropists and more as a part of their Recovery Plan for the World.” In another post, she tweeted, “Starting now, it’s on all of us to step up so we can recover better together.”

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, other stars like Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Femi Kuti, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman, Idris & Sabrina Elba, Jonas Brothers, Lang Lang, Lars Ulrich, Miley Cyrus, Rachel Brosnahan, SuperM, Usher, and Yemi Alade. The year-long campaign will be celebrated with two major fundraisers, the first of which will be a global broadcast event focusing on equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The May broadcast special will feature a lineup to be announced later, in partnership with the European Commission, the World Health Organization (WHO), and Italy.

Apart from eminent personalities from the entertainment industry, according to the official website of Global Citizen, the campaign has also received support from 23 governments, including world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The organisation aims to end extreme poverty by 2030, but it often steps in for other crises as well. Last year, the organisation hosted a pledging summit and concert called Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, which raised funds for the distribution of COVID tests, treatments, and vaccines.

