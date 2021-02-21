Priyanka Chopra Caught In 'Puppy Puddle'; Say Hello To Diana, Gino And Panda

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has shared a candid picture with her pet dogs as an Instagram story. In this picture, Priyanka is posing with her pet puppy. She captioned it 'Puppy puddle'. We can see her love for dogs. Last year she adopted a cute 'Husky Australian Shepherd Mix'

Priyanka's Pet Love

We all know Priyanka & her hubby Nick Jonas are absolute dog lovers. It can be seen on their Instagram. This celebrity couple has three cute pets, a 'chihuahua' Diana, Gino 'the German Shepherd', and Panda 'a Husky Australian Shepherd Blend'. Last year they adopted the rescued pet which they named Panda.

For her chihuahua Diana, Priyanka spoils her like anything and even got themselves a matching pair of white tiger print outfits and captioned “A white tiger and her cub @diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger,” which hinted towards her recently released Netflix film, The White Tiger.

Priyanka's Unfinished Journey

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was occupied with her book launch Unfinished, which is her autobiography. She promoted her book launch through a series of online book tour events in which she gave interviews and revealed her past from her book. In one such event with actor Sonali Bendre on her Instagram-based 'sonalibookclub', the host praised her old friend Priyanka and said "I learned so much more about her through this book & this conversation".

For Priyanka Chopra this year is heavily packed as after her release of Netflix's White Tiger, she wrapped her shooting in London for Text for You. She has also bagged a pivotal role in Keanu Reeves's Matrix 4.

