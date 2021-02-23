Priyanka Chopra's 5 Most Memorable Moments With Her Pet Dogs

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram has several posts that feature her pet dogs Gino, Diana and Panda. She has posted about them several times in the past and has also created separate social media accounts for them. Her fans seem to enjoy every one of those posts as well. While she has posted about them on multiple occasions, there are a few posts among them that would be most memorable for her fans. Here is a glimpse at some of the most memorable moments that feature Priyanka Chopra’s dogs.

Most memorable moments of Priyanka Chopra and her pet dogs

Her followers on social media are quite familiar with her pet dogs and are used to seeing them frequently. Quite recently, Priyanka had posted a couple of pictures of her walking both of her dogs on the streets on London in her Instagram stories. She wrote on the story, “Love my walks with my pups”. In another post, she promoted her then-upcoming film The White Tiger, which also featured her dog Diana. With both of them wearing striped clothes, she wrote in the caption, “A white tiger and her cub”. The third post is from previous Christmas, when Priyanka captured a memorable moment with her husband Nick Jonas and her pet dog.

Images courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Shares Pictures From The Streets Of London As She Walks Her Dogs

The next post shows Priyanka having a fun moment with her dogs Panda and Diana, with Panda trying to lick her. She wrote in the caption of the post, “Miss you” and tagged Panda’s Instagram account. The last post happens to be one of the most memorable ones as well. It also features Gino, who is visibly seated on the back of the car, while Priyanka and Nick head for a drive. She wrote in the caption, “Home is where the heart is”.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Sister-in-law Sophie Turner A 'Happy Birthday' With Sweet Post; See

Priyanka Chopra has been in the news lately due to the release of her memoir titled Unfinished, in which she has briefly opened up about her personal journey. She has worked in a number of hit films in her acting career, after a successful career in modelling as well. Some of her most popular films include Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, the Don film series and she was quite recently seen in The White Tiger.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Lost Pet Gino's IG Account In A Fun Chat With Nick Jonas

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Says She Was Supposed To Marry Nick In 2019; Here's Why The Plan Changed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.