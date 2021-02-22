Priyanka Chopra Shares Pictures From The Streets Of London As She Walks Her Dogs

Priyanka Chopra takes a stroll on London streets with her pet doggos Diana, Gino and Panda. The actor admits that this is one of her favourite activities throughout the day and it is visible from the big smile that she has on her face in the pictures that she uploaded. Read along and take a look at the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra walks her pet dogs in London streets

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories, on Monday, February 22, 2021, to share pictures of her while she took her dogs, Diana, Gino and the newest addition Panda for a walk. Priyanka donned a maroon trench coat and jeans as she took a stroll in the streets of London. She had a huge grin on her face as she posed for the camera.

The first picture Priyanka shared, captured her as she was walking away from the camera. She wrote on the picture, “Love my walks with my pups” and tagged all the three Instagram handles of Diana, Gino and Panda. In the second picture, Priyanka smiled at the camera and added the location tag along with which she wrote, “Hiya!”. Take a look at the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

The actor was last seen on screen in the Netflix original movie The White Tiger, which was an official adaptation of the Aravind Adiga authored book of the same name. She played the female lead opposite actor Rajkummar Rao in the Ramin Bahrani directed project. The movie arrived on the platform last month on January 22, 2021.

Apart from this, Chopra has recently also become a published author of her very own memoir titled Unfinished, which was launched worldwide on February 9, 2021. The actor wrote the book throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns and it contains memories from Priyanka’s professional and personal journey so far. The actor also did a weeklong virtual tour for her first book along with renowned personalities which included YouTuber Lilly Singh, Glennon Doyle, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful as well as her husband Nick Jonas.

