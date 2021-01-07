Parineeti Chopra Hails Fan For Setting Up Pharmacy Store, Says 'we Need People Like You'

Actress Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter and hailed one of her fans who recently opened a pharmacy store. The user Karan Wanjani shared a glimpse of his pharmacy store on Twitter and informed that he had been working hard on this for the past 6 months and the outcome from it has resulted in the big pharmacy store. While sharing the glimpse, he thanked the actress for her constant love towards him by replying to his post. Parineeti who was touched by the noble deed of Karan congratulated him and wrote that the world needs more people like him.

Parineeti Chopra praises her fan

While sharing the pictures of the pharmacy story, he wrote, “Hey Pari, @ParineetiChopra @rynachopra Sharing you the glimpse of my new Pharmacy store. I have been working hard on this for the past 6 months and this is the outcome. I know you will be really proud of me and will keep loving me as I do. Just keep noticing.” After seeing the beautiful work done by his fan, the actress praised his sincere efforts and wrote, “So proud of my boy Karan! Continue the good work, we need people like you in this world.”

Hey Pari,@ParineetiChopra @rynachopra

Sharing you the glimpse of my new Pharmacy store.

I have being working hard on this from past 6 months and this is the outcome.

I know you will be really proud of me and will keep loving me like I do.❤

Just keep noticing ❤ pic.twitter.com/S5Afd39jPD — DrX Karan Wanjani (@Karanwanjani000) January 4, 2021

So proud of my boy Karan! Continue the good work, we need people like you in this world.. 💕 @Karanwanjani000 https://t.co/VCC6A4sMvJ — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress has been gaining a lot of attention on social media after her video with father Pawan Chopra where she was seen learning the art of eating sugarcane was loved by all. The actress had uploaded a video on Instagram where she is seen struggling to eat sugarcane stalk alongside her dad, Pawan Chopra, who is teaching her hacks around eating sugarcane. The duo is seen eating sugarcane together as another person is recording the video. Towards the end, Pari was surprised when she becomes aware that her epic fail moment is captured on video. She captioned the video post, "Epic fail: eating sugarcane the right way. Keep getting scolded “NOT LIKE THIS TISHA!” Always nervous about learning something from papa. He’s a pro at everything. #FarmLife"

Epic fail: eating sugarcane the right way. Keep getting scolded “NOT LIKE THIS TISHA!” Always nervous learning something from papa. He’s a pro at everything. #FarmLife pic.twitter.com/fgb3uskjsT — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra is set to portray Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal in the latter's upcoming biopic, which will be directed by Amole Gupte. She will also be seen alongside Ishaqzaade star Arjun Kapoor in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Both films were slated to release in 2019 but the release was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will also be seen taking on the titular role of the Hindi remake of The Girl on The Train, a 2016 Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead role and adapted from the book of the same name by Paula Hawkins. Parineeti is also set to play a pivotal role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

