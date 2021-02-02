Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' New Poster Out; Trailer Release Date Announced

Parineeti Chopra is all set for the release of her upcoming mystery thriller The Girl On The Train. Netflix India recently released the teaser of the film, with Parineeti Chopra starring in the title role. Today, the streaming giant has also released a new poster for the film, with the official trailer debuting tomorrow. It is a Hindi adaptation of the 2015 novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins. Take a look at the poster here!

Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra had recently taken to Instagram to share the character poster of her next film The Girl On The Train. The film is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller novel and is a remake of a Hollywood film of the same name, which had Emily Blunt in the lead role. In the recently released poster, Parineeti is seen diving into her character as she peers out of the train window to what is described in Hawkin's novel as "the perfect couple". Earlier in January, Parineeti posted the teaser of the film on her Instagram handle and allowed her fans to catch a glimpse of her character in the film. Along with Parineeti Chopra, The Girl On The Train cast includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary in supporting roles.

Directed by Bard Of Blood's Ribhu Dasgupta, in the teaser, Parineeti can be seen travelling across various parts of London as well as on the train. She will be portraying the role of Meera Kapoor, a divorcee who fixates on the life of a perfect couple from afar during her train journey. The movie synopsis reveals that Meera gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds the truth about her own life.

The Girl On The Train cast and characters

Netflix India also shared the character posters for the film on their official Instagram and Twitter handles. In the film, Parineeti will be seen playing the role of Meera, an alcoholic and divorcee who is involved in the missing woman investigation. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of the missing woman, originally portrayed by Haley Bennet in the Hollywood flick. Avinash Tiwary who was last seen in Netflix's original film Bulbbul will be playing the role of Meera's ex-husband in the film. The film also stars Kriti Kulhari who will be seen playing the role of a "British detective" in the missing woman case.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, The Girl On The Train cast also includes Tota Roy Chowdhury, Sammy Jona Heaney, Nisha Aaliya, and Ishita Dutta. In one of her many upcoming projects, in Parineeti Chopra's will next be seen playing the lead role in the film Saina, which is a biopic on the ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. The Girl On The Train is set to release on Netflix on February 26.

