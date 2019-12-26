BTS Are Considered To Be Some Of The Fashionable K-pop Artists In The World, Here's Why

BTS is one of the most popular musical groups in the K-pop industry and currently one of the most talked-about musical groups on the planet. But apart from their stunning dance choreography and powerful vocals, the K-pop group is also known for their amazing styling and on-stage costumes. So as 2019 is already coming to an end, here some of the best looks of BTS in 2019. Read on to know more details about this story.

BTS’ best looks in 2019

1. Boy With Luv on M Countdown

Since BTS started, the K-pop group has been touring constantly. So after their Love Yourself tour came to an end, they released their track Boy With Luv. The world could not stop bopping their heads to this chartbuster from the moment it was released. During their M Countdown Comeback Special Stage performance, BTS was all decked up in pink-themed outfits and charmed their fans all over again.

2. BTS and their Beatles tribute

BTS once again charmed the audience when they performed their hit single Boy With Luv during their appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. But more than just performing the song, the K-pop group paid a tribute to the English rock band Beatles during their performance. The Beatles made their debut on the same show, hence BTS dressed in 60s-style black suits and then went on to enthrall the audience.

3. BTS meets SNL

BTS has made sure to leave a mark on every American television platform available. Their American television appearance would have been incomplete without stopping by at Saturday Night Live. So when BTS performed at SNL, they had donned these modern, chic, and sleek outfits. Their Louis Vuitton outfits were a representation of their individual styles while also maintaining a bit of coordination between them.

4. Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour

Their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour had several costume envy moments for their ARMY. But one of the best fashion moments from this tour was when Dior designed custom-made outfits for BTS. These outfits were custom-designed by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. BTS rocked their performance with their cargo pants and edgy bomber jacket looks. Take a look.

