BTS' Jimin Trends On World Wide As Well As Korean Twitter Trends. Read Why

Music

BTS' Jimin was being congratulated for the following reason on Twitter. Read on and find out why he was all over Twitter and why the fandom was happy.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

Jimin, singer and main dancer of BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, was ranked as one of the Most Preferred Idol of 2019 by Gallup Korea. The annual listing down happens after a list of Idols or Korean pop singers are judged throughout the year and fit the bill. However, Jimin has been ranking at first on the list for two consecutive years. Since 2016, Jimin has been at the top out of only BTS members and now he is at the top in the list. When the fandom received the news of Jimin’s ranking this year, Army (fandom name) started trending #jimin #jimingallup on Twitter. Jimin was ranking 15th on World Wide Trends and he was ranked first on Korean Twitter Trends. We take a look at some of the happy tweets shared by the fandom.

Here is what they shared:

Published:
