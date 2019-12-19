BTS' Jimin Trends On World Wide As Well As Korean Twitter Trends. Read Why

Jimin, singer and main dancer of BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, was ranked as one of the Most Preferred Idol of 2019 by Gallup Korea. The annual listing down happens after a list of Idols or Korean pop singers are judged throughout the year and fit the bill. However, Jimin has been ranking at first on the list for two consecutive years. Since 2016, Jimin has been at the top out of only BTS members and now he is at the top in the list. When the fandom received the news of Jimin’s ranking this year, Army (fandom name) started trending #jimin #jimingallup on Twitter. Jimin was ranking 15th on World Wide Trends and he was ranked first on Korean Twitter Trends. We take a look at some of the happy tweets shared by the fandom.

Here is what they shared:

#JimInNews 191219#JIMIN ranks #1 in 2019 Gallup Korea Preferred Idols Survey🎉

He ranks #1 both among 13-18 & 19-29 yrs female

#1 among 13-18 male

#2 among 19-29 male



He ranked #1 in 2018, being the first idol who ranks 1st in two consecutive yr

A King 👑#지민 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/rIjMVNZeGL — TEAM MOCHI🍡팀 모찌🍡 (@TEAM_MOCHI_) December 19, 2019

Once again, Jimin has ranked #1 in Gallup Korea's Preferred Idols of 2019 survey! Also note that he’s the only male idol to reach this feat!



Two years in a row. Congrats to our popular artist, Jimin! 💛 #우리지민_1위했네 pic.twitter.com/DDuSTUMd52 — #Promise200M (@stussyjimin) December 19, 2019

Park Jimin is the FIRST ever male idol to top Most Prefered Idol by Gallup 2018 and 2019. He ranked no. 7 in 2017, no. 1 last year and no. 1 this year too. He's the ONLY idol who ranked first in two consecutive years.



Congrats, Jimin! 🎉 @BTS_twt #우리지민_1위했네 pic.twitter.com/xCI8Ds1pns — cha (@jmnpromise) December 19, 2019

jimin's rankings on gallup korea's most preferred idols poll:



#14 (2.5%) in 2016

#7 (5.7%) in 2017

#1 (12.8%) in 2018

#1 (19.1%) in 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yi0u6x4vVf — ☾ (@calleIuna) December 19, 2019

