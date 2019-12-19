BTS Is Now Set To Fight Climate Change Alongside Formula E

Bangtan Sonyeondan, also known as BTS, will now be the Global Ambassadors of FIA Formula E Championship. The point to note here is that E Championship is involved into electric racing of cars. The announcement of the collaboration of the popular boyband and the Formula E team happened on December 18th, 2019. The main agenda of the two is to help electric vehicles popularize and reduce climate effects caused by the emissions of fuel operated cars in Formula One.

여러분들과 함께 했던 이번 투어 덕분에 저희가 이렇게 다같이 웃고 있습니다 ☺️

정말 고맙고 다시한번 사랑한다는 말 전해드릴게요

사랑합니다 #JIMIN#BTS pic.twitter.com/zeqOMsgjQD — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 29, 2019

According to reports from the World Health Organisation, air pollution is the largest risk to human health with increased death rates each year. The causes include smoking cigarettes, car emissions, and CFC emissions. The joint efforts of Formula E and BTS is to make the next generation get inspired to learn how to live with clean energy and make electric vehicles the future. According to a spokesperson of Formula E, the initiative should inspire the youth to take up alternative means of consumption.

Here is the Tweet

Global Superstar @BTS_twt are teaming up with Formula E as global ambassadors to shine a light on important social issues and raise awareness of climate change ⚡ pic.twitter.com/R2T6767lg4 — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) December 19, 2019

On the work front:

After a long wait of eight months since their last comeback with Map Of The Soul: Persona, there are reports which suggest that the seven-member boy band BTS including Kim Soek Jin, Min Yoon Gi, Kim Nam Joon, Jung Ho Soek, Kim Tae Hyung, Park Ji Min, and Jeon Jung Kook will release their next title track in the month of February 2020. Fans are excited to hear the news. However, there is no confirmed news on the same. BTS is also busy in year-end awards shows and performances.

