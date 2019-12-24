BTS Announces Tour In April 2020, ARMY Shocked As Tour Announced Before Next Album

BigHit Entertainment revealed on their Twitter page this morning that BTS will be kick-starting their tour in April 2020. This little tweet has left the fandom all excited as fans were anticipating a new update about the K-pop group but definitely not the tour. Read on to know more details about this story.

BTS kick-starting their tour in April 2020

BTS is one of the biggest Korean groups in the world. These K-pop artists took the music industry by storm as they entered the mainstream music industry. They have not only made their mark irreplaceable in the music industry but have also paved the way for other K-pop artists.

The BTS ARMY is one of the most popular and powerful fandoms in the world. The ARMY went into a complete meltdown when BigHit Entertainment announced BTS’ next tour. BigHit Entertainment took to Twitter and announced the tour in a simple tweet. The tweet stated, “April 2020. Stay tuned.” This tweet was accompanied by a photo of the seven members and their reflection in the water. This purple-themed image has led to speculations by fans regarding their next album following a certain theme.

The ARMY was in for a surprise as the tour was announced way before their next album. Another issue that is bugging the BTS ARMY is whether BTS will perform at the Billboard Music Awards that are happening in April 2020 since BTS is set to go on tour in the same month. Regardless of these speculations and rumours, check out how fans reacted to this BTS tour announcement.

2019 me: BIGHIT BTS Y’ALL NEVER NOTICE MY COUNTRY, MY MONEY IS WAITING FOR U OMG IM BEGGING FOR BTS CONCERT TOUR PLEASE I-



*bighit announce a new tour april 2020*



also me: holyf- im broke af, i think i need a sugar daddy asap omg i cant-#BTSTour2020pic.twitter.com/wJPqvwSlJo — claren; jimin 수빈 (@jiminostalgia_) December 24, 2019

Qatar ARMYs, give BigHit's tweet a massive engagement to see the interest for #BTSTour2020 in Qatar! 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/l0J3iS8YWj — BTS Qatar (@QATARBTSARMY) December 24, 2019

