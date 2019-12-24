The Debate
BTS Announces Tour In April 2020, ARMY Shocked As Tour Announced Before Next Album

Music

BTS announced their new tour through a tweet. The tour will be kicking off in April 2020. This tweet by BigHit Entertainment has left the fans in complete shock

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

BigHit Entertainment revealed on their Twitter page this morning that BTS will be kick-starting their tour in April 2020. This little tweet has left the fandom all excited as fans were anticipating a new update about the K-pop group but definitely not the tour. Read on to know more details about this story.

BTS kick-starting their tour in April 2020

BTS is one of the biggest Korean groups in the world. These K-pop artists took the music industry by storm as they entered the mainstream music industry. They have not only made their mark irreplaceable in the music industry but have also paved the way for other K-pop artists.

The BTS ARMY is one of the most popular and powerful fandoms in the world. The ARMY went into a complete meltdown when BigHit Entertainment announced BTS’ next tour. BigHit Entertainment took to Twitter and announced the tour in a simple tweet. The tweet stated, “April 2020. Stay tuned.” This tweet was accompanied by a photo of the seven members and their reflection in the water. This purple-themed image has led to speculations by fans regarding their next album following a certain theme.

Also read | K-pop Band BTS' Style Files And Tips For Fans To Create The Same Looks

The ARMY was in for a surprise as the tour was announced way before their next album. Another issue that is bugging the BTS ARMY is whether BTS will perform at the Billboard Music Awards that are happening in April 2020 since BTS is set to go on tour in the same month. Regardless of these speculations and rumours, check out how fans reacted to this BTS tour announcement.

Also read | BTS' Jimin Trends On World Wide As Well As Korean Twitter Trends. Read Why

Also read | BTS Is Now Set To Fight Climate Change Alongside Formula E

Also read | BTS To Perform At New Year's Eve Party In NYC, Fans Ecstatic

 

 

Published:
