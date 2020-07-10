BTS' 'Your Eyes Tell' Co-written By Jeon Jungkook To Be Used As Japanese Film's Theme Song

BTS had a record-breaking moment with their MV Black Swan surpassing Adele’s Hello to having the most number one’s in countries on the iTunes charts worldwide. Now another report suggests that the BTS’ self-produced track will be a part of a Japanese film which is a remake of its Korean counterpart.

The septet band has had a busy last month, from doing anniversary activities to performing for YouTube’s Class of 2020 to Bang Bang Con Live. The youngest member Jeon Jungkook is credited with the latest feat of BTS’ song featuring in the Japanese film.

BTS is all set to release their next album Map Of The Soul: 7 The Journey which is their fourth Japanese album to be out on July 15. The seven-member K-pop boy band has already released the title track and the MV for the same under the title Stay Gold.

The song Your Eyes Tell which is a part of the album co-written by Jeon Jungkook will feature in the film Kimi No Me Ga Toikakete Iru. The film is a Japanese take on the Korean film Always.

'Your Eyes Tell' - a soulful ballad by Jungkook

Jungkook's song will be in the film -Kimi No Me Ga Toikakete Iru. It is the tale of a girl named Kaori who has an ill-fated accident in the reel story. She is then thrown at hardships by life. However, she is determined to find the little pieces of happiness. Kaori tries to get by all alone in a dreaded life until she meets Rui.

Rui is a former kickboxer. As destiny brings the two together, they end up discovering more about their lives, eventually falling in love. The Japanese films have Yoshitaka Yuriko and Yokohama Ryusei in prominent roles.

According to an interview of BTS' representative, the song Your Eyes Tell is a ballad song. It will be the theme song of the film Kimi No Me Ga Toikakete Iru. BTS’ Jungkook has put his efforts into writing the song. According to BigHit, BTS’ management company, the song will be released before the film’s release with the fourth Japanese album on July 15. The film is scheduled to release on October 23, 2020. The album has several self-produced songs by the band members which are anticipated by the fans of the group.

