BTS' Japanese Album 'Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey' Out Now, Read Details

BTS released Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey which is BTS’ fourth Japanese album on July 15. The septet band had released the MV for the album Stay Gold earlier in June. The song reportedly covers the innocence in young people and speaks about keeping the spark alive. This is not the first instance where BTS is voicing the lyrics which appeal to the young audience, BTS’ past albums like Love Yourself, Face Yourself also had messages relating to self-love. This time, however, their complete album is about ‘shining in adversities with the help of your own self', as per reports.

BTS releases MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 - THE JOURNEY

BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey has a combination of the ballad as well as recreations of Korean in Japanese songs. For example, the song Black Swan, ON, Idol, Make It Right, Boy With Luv, Airplane, Fake Love, and more will have the Japanese version in the album. Some new additions include Intro Calling, Stay Gold, Your Eyes Tell, OUTRO: The Journey and more.

As per the official discography on the website of BTS, the tracklist is as follows

INTRO: Calling

Stay Gold

Boy with Luv -JAPANESE VER

Make It Right -JAPANESE VER

Dionysus -JAPANESE VER

Idol -JAPANESE VER

Airplane PT.2 -JAPANESE VER

Fake Love -JAPANESE VER

Black Swan -JAPANESE VER

ON -JAPANESE VER

Lights

Your Eyes Tell

OUTRO: The Journey

More about MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 - THE JOURNEY

Out of the above list, Your Eyes Tell is a song co-written by the youngest member of the group Jeon Jungkook. The song will also be the theme of the upcoming Japanese film Kimi No Me Ga Toikakete Iru. It will be releasing in October. BTS' Lights song also has its own MV which released in 2019.

Early in June, a Japanese music chart Oricon released the 6-month sales stats. As per the chart, BTS is ranking first in album sales in the Japanese market. It reportedly sold over 4,29,000 copies. The feat was credited to the album Map of the Soul: 7. The septet is the only Korean group to achieve such a massive feat in Japan.

BTS continues to breaks records with MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 - THE JOURNEY

Map of the Soul: 7 ranks #10 on Recochoku's mid-year album chart for 2020, the biggest digital store in Japan! 🇯🇵



This is @BTS_twt's highest ever rank for the mid-year chart so far, and are the only non-Japanese artist in the Top 10. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/waeB3uxTwY — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) July 14, 2020

BTS’ “Your Eyes Tell” debuts at #1 on Japan’s biggest streaming platform, Line Music.



They’re also currently dominating the Top 10. pic.twitter.com/pac3JEClxB — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 14, 2020

Listen to BTS' latest Japanese language song Your Eyes Tell-

