BTS' V Talks About 'Dora The Explorer' In His Latest Weverse Conversation, Read More  

BTS has become one of the most loved bands in the world. The members of this band have been doing their most during this time of lockdown and have also been active on social media. The member to BTS V aka Kim Tae-hyung is quite active on several social media platforms.

One of these platforms is Weverse, on which he often joins his fans to have conversations. Recently, V took to Weverse and decided to talk about the kids show Dora: The Explorer in his conversation. This move was unexpected by the fans and here is what happened.

BTS V talks about Dora: The explorer

BTS V, in his latest conversation on Weverse, shocked the BTS ARMY with his post on Dora: The Explorer. V shared as a picture of the animated children's show Dora: The Explorer and in the captions, he asked his fans whether they remember the show.

After he posted this, several of his fans shared their thoughts and memories from the show. In the caption, he also asked his fans on how the show used to ask rhetorical questions. He wrote, "Dora the Explorer is a show with rhetorical questions, [she] let us choose answers than did what she wanted anyway," (translated from Korean). Take a look at the post here.

(Source: Fan shared Screengrab from Weverse App)

The fans of BTS V had funny reactions to this. Some fans wrote on how Dora The Explorer was a part of their childhoods, whereas some other fans asked question on what was Tae-Tae doing up so late. Check out a few reactions below:

v: dora the explorer this is a fixed-answer cartoon and [she] gives us time to choose and chooses herself pic.twitter.com/6rsDITWgbj — ìŠ¤íŠœë””ì˜¤â· (@STUDIO_0613) July 13, 2020

why in the world was taehyung up at 5am dragging dora the explorer — anaâ· (@sugasrm) July 13, 2020

taehyung having an issue with the fact that dora the explorer's answers are prerecorded is absolutely hilarious and the best thing i have heard all day — graceâ· (@strangeftnamgi) July 13, 2020

Never thought i was going to witness the day when Kim Taehyung dragged Dora the explorer ðŸ’€ lmaooo https://t.co/6zyEWAOp3h — DaniðŸ–¤Tae¹â°â¸ðŸ–¤áµáµ—Ê°¹ (@Taes_KTH1) July 13, 2020

Dora The Explorer was a children's show that was created by Nickelodeon and the first episode had aired in 1999. This kid's show was interactive in nature. This shows asks viewers questions and the viewers have to answer the question with regards to what was going on the screen. However, the one-way communication style of the shows leaves the audience's answers moot.

Apart from this, TaeTae also made it to news after he posted a picture with Wooga Squad's member Peakboy. The singer was seen sipping on the glass as Peakboy captured the two in the pic. V also has shared this photo on Twitter and it seems like they will probably collaborate to make a new song.

