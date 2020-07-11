BTS Is ‘Big Time Socialists’ & K-pop Is ‘foreign Propaganda’, Claims US Politician

Korean pop idols generally stay away from any political alignments. According to reports, the management companies have strict policies over the K-pop idol talking about anything related to political influences. However, a congressional candidate from the United States of America is now claiming that K-pop is ‘foreign propaganda’ and the K-pop juggernauts BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are ‘socialists’. Politician KW Miller is making these ardent claims through his Twitter posts. The group’s fan base is now confused and thinking about what exactly the accusations mean. The social media post in question was flooded with ‘confused’ reactions from the followers of K-pop.

Here is what he shared:

Last month @AOC worked with KPOP agents via the app TikTok to sabotage the President's rally.



KPOP is foreign propaganda.



Why was AOC conspiring with Koreans such as Junkook and BTS (Big Time Socialists) to undermine our President?



TikTok is Chinese owned.



Kim Jong Un knew? — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 7, 2020

KW Miller on BTS and K-pop

The US politician KW Miller is not only blaming BTS but also dragging K-pop’s involvement in politics in the US. The remarks and allegations come after the wayward turnout of the audience for President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally in June. As per reports, over one million people were registered to be a part of the rally. However, people in few thousands turned up. The reason behind the low turnout was the pseudo reservations made by K-pop stans and group of TikTok users. As per reports, it was the youth’s way of showing disapproval of the president running for the second term. The main aim of the youth was to ‘spoil the rally’ as per media reports.

K-pop and TikTok reserved for Tulsa and didn't attend

Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

President Trump will no longer deliver a planned address to the overflow crowd outside the BOK Center at his Tulsa rally, a Trump campaign source tells @ABC News. pic.twitter.com/dZq8DfUemF — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 20, 2020

The politician wrote, “Last month @AOC worked with KPOP agents via the app TikTok to sabotage the President's rally. KPOP is foreign propaganda. Why was AOC conspiring with Koreans such as Junkook and BTS (Big Time Socialists) to undermine our President? TikTok is Chinese owned. Kim Jong Un knew?.” The claims mentioned Kim Jong Un, however, he is from North Korea and not South and the tweet also mentions Chinese involvement. The politician's bizarre tweet was called out by many Twitteratis.

The politician did not stop as he continued to question the congress. He wished that ‘K-pop fans be tried for treason in court’. KW Miller is known to throw shade at several celebrities. He had recently accused Beyonce of being a ‘fake’ African-American race person. He claimed that Beyonce is Italian. He had also accused Zendaya of illicit actions involving Disney.

He continued to post the following:

Conspiring with a foreign power to undermine an election is known as treason.



So why are the feckless hacks in Congress not subpoenaing @AOC and her merry band of KPOP operatives to testify?



She ADMITTED to conspiring with KPOP agents on TikTok and no one bats an eye. — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 7, 2020

There was sheer confusion created in the comments section of the post

do you have any idea just how ridiculous you sound?



PUT ME ON NOTICE, BRO — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 8, 2020

I actually had to read his tweet about five times, I was positive it was satire the first four. And after the fifth I still can’t believe the dude is serious. — denise (@ddeenniissee59) July 8, 2020

It sounds like English is his second language. — Matt Skolnik (@MattSkolnikEsq) July 8, 2020

My dude, pick a country. Or are you upset with all three, including one US ally. pic.twitter.com/tbPrHoIBNo — faranaaz⁷ (@faranaaz) July 7, 2020

