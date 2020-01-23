BTS Singers Jimin, V And Jin, Find A Fan In Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana

BTS is undoubtedly one of the most popular K-pop bands in the entire world. Their fans call themselves the Army and are spread across the globe. India is no exception as it holds one of the largest BTS's Army. Recently, Indian members of the Army were pleasantly surprised when a popular Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, liked some photos from BTS's social media page.

Ayushmann Khurrana turns out to be a fan of these BTS singers

Ayushmann Khurrana recently revealed himself to be a member of the Indian BTS Army. The actor not only follows the massively popular K-pop group but has also liked three photos from their recent social media posts. For a while now, BTS singers have been sharing behind the scenes pictures with their fans on social media.

While the band had recently shared several pictures online, Ayushmann Khurrana only likes the photos of three BTS singers, Jimin, V and Jin. The Indian BTS Army was ecstatic upon learning that Ayushmann was a fan and many even speculated that BTS singers, Jimin, V and Jin, were his favourite as he only liked their picture. Check out the posts that were liked by Ayushmann Khurrana.

After Ayushmann Khurrana liked the photos of the BTS singers, many fans hoped that this would garner the attention of BTS. The Indian BTS Army is currently rallying for a live concert in India, and they now believe that BTS will take notice of the country owing to Ayushmann's likes. Check out some tweets from the Indian BTS army below.

Woke up to Ayushmann Khurrana liking Jin, V and Jimin's pics on Instagram!!! Woah!!! — लूइस ⁷ : BTS की प्रेमिका (@pragmatic_prick) January 23, 2020

Every man is whipped for Jimin for sure🤣🤣🤣

Well he is a BTS Army and maybe he is Jimin biased😍😍😍

I like him too for his unique contents in Bollywood💜💜💜@BTS_twt #BestMusicVideo #BoyWithLuv #iHeartAwards — Trb⁷💙 (@tarab0073) January 22, 2020

See even bollywood celeb giving keen interest to our boys. So having a @BTS_twt concert in India is absolutely possible. Pls @BigHitEnt hear our plea.

And please ARMYs go and mass tweet on the tour post for them to come to India 😭#IndiaWantsBTS — MOTS- 7 here i come 😈 (@jungkookieyaaaa) January 22, 2020

The members of the band will soon partake in an international tour where they will perform in 17 cities. BTS is set to feature in multiple American cities, after which they will go to London and perform for the UK's BTS army. Their tour will start off after the release of their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7.

