The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BTS Member Jungkook's Accident Case Reaches Formal Closure, Fans Rejoice On Twitter

Music

BTS' Jungkook finally got a sigh of relief as his taxi accident case reached a formal closure. This news left the BTS Army extremely happy. Take a look.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
BTS

BTS’ Jungkook’s taxi accident case has been brought to a formal closure. BTS ARMY is celebrating the fact that Jungkook’s case will not go for a legal trial anymore. Read on to know more details about this story.

Jungook’s taxi accident case closed

BTS group member Jungkook shocked the BTS Army when the details of his taxi accident case came to light. The BTS Army was quick to support Jungkook. Now, according to a media portal’s report, Jungkook’s Seoul accident case has reached a formal closure.

Also read | Nam Joon, The Leader Of BTS Is A 'God Of Destruction' According To Fans; Here's Why

According to the report, Seoul Prosecution Office has acquitted the BTS member’s case. The accident involving Jungkook took place back in October 2019. Jungkook’s car had hit a taxi near Hannam-dong. It was later revealed that the accident was committed because the BTS member violated traffic laws.

Also read | Halsey To Collaborate With BTS Rapper Suga For Her New Album 'Manic'

Shortly after the accident, Jungkook had already reached a quick settlement with the victim involved. This car accident case reached a formal closure after the prosecution office received anonymous judgment votes form a jury of citizens. This formal closure has made the BTS Army extremely happy. Take a look at their reactions here.

Fan Reactions

Also read | Ariana Grande Shares Pic With BTS Without Yoongi; Fans Trend 'WHERE IS YOONGI' Worldwide

Also read | BTS Will Perform Black Swan On 'The Late Late Show' For The First Time Ever

Image Courtesy: BTS Official Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
DR. SINGHVI SLAMS 'AZADI' SLOGANS
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA