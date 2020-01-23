BTS Member Jungkook's Accident Case Reaches Formal Closure, Fans Rejoice On Twitter

BTS’ Jungkook’s taxi accident case has been brought to a formal closure. BTS ARMY is celebrating the fact that Jungkook’s case will not go for a legal trial anymore. Read on to know more details about this story.

BTS group member Jungkook shocked the BTS Army when the details of his taxi accident case came to light. The BTS Army was quick to support Jungkook. Now, according to a media portal’s report, Jungkook’s Seoul accident case has reached a formal closure.

According to the report, Seoul Prosecution Office has acquitted the BTS member’s case. The accident involving Jungkook took place back in October 2019. Jungkook’s car had hit a taxi near Hannam-dong. It was later revealed that the accident was committed because the BTS member violated traffic laws.

Shortly after the accident, Jungkook had already reached a quick settlement with the victim involved. This car accident case reached a formal closure after the prosecution office received anonymous judgment votes form a jury of citizens. This formal closure has made the BTS Army extremely happy. Take a look at their reactions here.

Fan Reactions

He wasnt drunk and he didnt do anything bad every body can make mistake even one time when they are driving .so stop .👊😏 pic.twitter.com/Cj5bbXPcKj — bts biggest band (@bts_kill_haters) January 23, 2020

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💜💜💜👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

finally #Jungkook

Jungkook is kind

Jungkook the best

Jungkook be happy

Jungkook best vocalist

Jungkook best dancer

Jungkook best son

Jungkook best maknae

Jungkook I love you @BTS_twt — purpleyanna (@purpleyana1) January 23, 2020

Why u making seem like he was involved in a indictable offence? Bruh it was a FENDER BENDER. Who tf needs to buy the police for that? — Tania⁷ (@GlowyJiminie) January 23, 2020

Good should have done that last year. And itz also time for yall to leave him alone pic.twitter.com/sjCy7NmNyG — Bangtan world domination ⁷ (@idkdontrequest) January 23, 2020

Image Courtesy: BTS Official Instagram

