Priyanka Chopra's 'Bajirao Mastani': BTS Videos From Making Of The Film Fans Must Watch

It's been four years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani released. Ranveer Singh underwent a massive transformation for his role and it earned him loads of accolades. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone portrayed the character of Mastani, who was the symbol of bravery on the battlefield while keeping up the royal demeanour of a lover, and she infused life into the epic love saga. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s portrayal of Kashibai with grace and dignity was widely appreciated by many. Here are the BTS videos from the making of Bajirao Mastani which fans must watch.

BTS videos from the making of Bajirao Mastani

In the behind-the-scenes video of Deepika Padukone from the sets of the film, one can see Deepika Padukone at her goofy best. Shared by EROS NOW on YouTube, one can see Deepika Padukone having fun on the sets while rehearsing for the hook step of Deewani Mastani, dressed in her Indian attire. In the video, Deepika Padukone can be seen punching herself in the head while trying to rehearse for the song. The video also shows how much effort and time the makers took to shot the iconic song.

This BTS video from the sets of the film shows how Priyanka Chopra brought the character of Kashibai to life. The video shows how Priyanka was instructed by the director of the film. In the video, one can see Bhansali telling Priyanka how to perfect her dance steps and to not overdo the step where she swings the Maratha flag. Later in the video, Priyanka also talks about the personality of her character, Kashibai. In the video, she describes Kashibai as being childlike, young and fun. Apart from this, a few bloopers from the shoots are also shared in the video.

The song Pinga is a Marathi folk song infused with classical elements shot with grandeur, elegance and royalty. The song has Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai welcoming Deepika Padukone’s character Mastani to the Bajirao household. Dressed in the traditional Marathi silk saree, with traditional jewellery called Kolhapuri Saj, a khopa hairdo and clinking green bangles, both the ladies looked stunning in it. Talking about what went into the making of the song, Priyanka said that it was a very difficult song but both the actors had each other’s company. And because of that, they found the shooting of the song easier with lots of fun.

