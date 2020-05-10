Priyanka Chopra And Other Female Actors Who Excelled Exceptionally In Period Films

Priyanka Chopra is known for her marvellous career in Bollywood and for also creating her mark in Hollywood. Period films often excite audiences and make them feel as if they have been transported to another time. Priyanka Chopra and several other actors have excelled in this field. Here are a few period films in which female actors excelled exceptionally.

Bajirao Mastani

In 2015, one of the biggest hits of that year came in the form of Bajirao Mastani. The film Bajirao Mastani did tremendously well at the box office. Priyanka Chopra was appreciated for her impactful role as Kashibai. The actor seamlessly immersed herself in the character and was praised by fans and critics for her efforts.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Manikarnika was one of the most anticipated and successful films of 2019. The film was a huge hit and fans loved watching Kangana Ranaut in a fierce and fiery avatar as the Queen of Jhansi. The high paced drama with intense action scenes was something the audience loved about the film, apart from its immersive screenplay and brilliant storytelling.

Jodhaa Akbar

One of the classic period love stories in Bollywood is the 2008 Ashutosh Gowariker directed film Jodhaa Akbar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film was spectacular according to fans. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's role as Jodhaa was loved by the audiences and is still praised to this day. Jodhaa Akbar is considered to be of the best performances by Aishwarya Rai among her several films.

Panipat

The tale of one of the greatest battles ever fought in Panipat was made into a film in December 2019. Despite mixed reviews, Kriti Sanon received massive praise from fans who were eager to watch her play Parvati Bai onscreen. Kriti Sanon did not disappoint her fans upon the film’s release and fans loved her portrayal of the historic figure very much.

