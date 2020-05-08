Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra And Other Female Stars Who Own Expensive Designer Shoes

Many celebrities have a wide collection of expensive outfits, jewellery, purses, watches, glasses and many other things. From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, here are actors who own a vast collection of expensive footwear. Read further ahead for more details:

Female actors who have expensive shoes

Katrina Kaif is often spotted wearing high heels. The actor has huge Jimmy Choo high heels collection. She is often seen sporting Jimmy Choo high heels and sandals at several outings and award functions.

Priyanka Chopra has been a fashion icon for years now and has been giving fans some major fashion goals. Chopra has always expressed her love for shoes. She even gave fans a glimpse of her closet that has some of the most expensive shoe collection. The actor is known to have over 80 designer shoes and owns various brands including Jimmy Choo and Louis Vuitton.

Sonam Kapoor is known for her sartorial choices and unique sense of style. The actor is often spotted matching her footwear perfectly with outfits. She also owns expensive brands like Jimmy Choo.

Deepika Padukone owns one of the most expensive brands of heels -- and that is, Gucci. Deepika Padukone is often seen sporting her favourite heels on various occassions. The actor is usually seen sporting black high heel of Gucci.

