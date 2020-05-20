Priyanka Chopra Unleashes Her Goofy Side On Instagram; Pics Inside

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has gone to become a global icon and is currently living in the United States. As a global citizen, her Instagram is a testimonial to her philanthropic activities and global missions. However, Priyanka Chopra sometimes posts goofy pictures with her family as well. Take a look at some of her fun posts here:

Priyanka Chopra's photos with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photo with her husband Nick Jonas on the account of Karwa Chauth last year. She was seen wearing a red saree according to the Karwa Chauth customs, while her American pop star husband wore a kurta for the occasion. She shared some fun pics of the occasion, let's take a look them out.

When Priyanka Chopra drove a bat mobile

Priyanka Chopra was seen in a goofy avatar when she driving drive a bat mobile. The actor received the bat mobile as a Christmas gift from her husband Nick Jonas, who can be seen sitting behind her in one of the pictures. Priyanka Chopra's expressions say it all as she rides the bat mobile.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Holi pics

Priyanka and Nick shared some fun posts in Indian outfits around Holi this year. The adorable couple can be seen wearing matching white kurta and posing with each other in a goofy avatar.

image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's lockdown pic with her niece

Priyanka Chopra is always in the mood to have fun whenever she is with Sky Krishna, her god-daughter. Two weeks ago while in lockdown, the duo could be seen having great fun while they hosted their own MET Gala ceremony at home. Priyanka's post mentioned that the theme for their private MET Gala ceremony at home was 'Pretty Pretty Princess'. Sky even did Priyanka's 'makeup' as well as adorned her with a tiara.

Priyanka's birthday wishes for Kevin Jonas

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas on birthday with a throwback picture from her wedding. In the fun picture from Priyanka's Mehendi ceremony, Kevin can be seen supporting her as Nick picked her up for the picture. Priyanka captioned the post for Kevin as "the brother who always has my back!"

Promo Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

