Nick Jonas' Take On Teaching Piano To Priyanka Chopra; Says She Learns Quickly

Priyanka Chopra had previously revealed that she has been learning to play the piano from her husband, Nick Jonas. She said that she wanted to learn the instrument for a long time and now she makes her husband teach her for 30 to 45 minutes every day. Nick Jonas recently revealed in interaction that Priyanka Chopra has been picking up pretty quickly.

Nick Jonas recently revealed details about his classes that he has been giving to actor Priyanka Chopra while the two have self-quarantined at home. In a recent interaction with an international publication, singer Nick Jonas added that his wife is very musically inclined as she also has a musical career. She has been signed as a recording artist in India as well as the US. Hence she picks up the learnings quickly. He also admitted that he is not the best teacher to be giving the lessons. He said he would love to learn how to best explain certain things as he learnt by the ear and hence does not exactly have the reference points to teach. He said that she has been doing a great job with the learning. He seems to be happy with what his wife is learning from him.

Nick Jonas also spoke about the love that wife Priyanka Chopra has for his show, The Voice. He said that she has been very helpful with most things related to the show as well. He revealed that the couple has set up all the gears at home. He also revealed that she sometimes goes mad because the show goes live from the east coast and because of the time difference, it is aired on the west coast a little later. Nick Jonas also said that Priyanka loves the show so much that if he reveals details about what happened on the show, then she gets upset with him. He mentions towards the end that he keeps quiet about the episode until it is aired almost three hours later or she tends to get very unhappy with him.

